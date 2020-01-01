New York Mets

Mets Merized
Edwin Diaz is Healthy and Making Adjustments to Succeed In 2020

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 3m

Laura Albanese of Newsday reports Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is confident closer Edwin Diaz "will bounce back [in 2020] because he's healthy and he's made mechanical adjustments."

