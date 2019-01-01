New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Starting Pitcher of the Year: Kevin Smith, LHP
by: Steve Schaeffler — Mets Minors 5m
Kevin SmithLevel: St.Lucie/BinghamtonAge: May 13, 1997 (22)Stats: 8-7, 3.15 ERA, 23 G, 23 GS, 117.0 IP, 1.256 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9, 10.0 K/9Despite not being ranked among the top of the pitching
Tweets
-
Dellin Betances missed almost the entire 2019 season with several injuries. So there’s always risk there. However, Betances was one of the best relievers in the game for a five year period. And his 2018 Savant page is what has #Mets fans hoping for that to continue.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here's a fun fact that means nothing: Luis Robert is projected for a higher WAR/600 than Pete Alonso in 2020Blogger / Podcaster
-
Dellin Betances expects to be back for Spring Training https://t.co/6pQKHX1pIdTV / Radio Network
-
Adding @DBetances68 to the ‘pen is going to be fun. 😃Official Team Account
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: STARTS MONDAY 1/6! We're bringing back #SuperBoxBonanza and giving away over $10K in cash & prizes with a $3K Grand Prize! LISTEN TO WIN! @HumptyCantyShow 10a-1p and @TMKSESPN 3-7p on @ESPNNY98_7FM TuneIn, ESPNApp, https://t.co/PggpKrrgEV and "ESPN New York" on smart speakers https://t.co/KIgDy9WT6tTV / Radio Network
-
RT @dcowan850: @Metstradamus I thought Dave Gettleman was going to defend signing him.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets