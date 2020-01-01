New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: What blockbuster Mets-Red Sox Mookie Betts trade could look like - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 11m
The Boston Red Sox might trade right fielder Mookie Betts, who won the 2018 American League MVP Award. Betts will be a free agent following the 2020 season.
Tweets
-
RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Source confirms: Harris deal with #Nationals is three years, $24M. First with terms: @BNightengale.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JeffPassan: Catcher Jason Castro and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year, $6.85M deal, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Castro rounds out an Angels lineup that added Anthony Rendon and should have top outfield prospect Jo Adell in the big leagues early this season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PeteThamel: Source: Minnesota WR coach Matt Simon will be promoted to co-offensive coordinator. He had a huge bowl game as Minnesota's OC, as the Gophers gained 494 yards against a rugged Auburn defense. https://t.co/3XAM9oM0TkTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @BruceFeldmanCFB: Oklahoma State OC Sean Gleeson has emerged as a strong candidate for the #Rutgers offensive coordinator vacancy, per source. Gleeson is a NJ native and did a tremendous job at Princeton.TV / Radio Personality
-
And yet, #Mets fan @AndrewYang is being iced out of the next debate...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Took A Queens Village For Mets To Land Dellin Betances https://t.co/b5asN3QoIw #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets