New York Mets

Mets Merized
49721637_thumbnail

Mets Name Brian Schneider New Triple-A Manager

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 3m

 As reported Lindsay Kramer of Syracuse.com, the New York Mets have hired Brian Schneider to manage the Triple-A Syracuse Mets. Schneider will be replacing Tony DeFrancesco who was promot

Tweets