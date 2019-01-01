New York Mets
Report: Mets looking to package Lowrie, Smith in trade
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 2m
Jed Lowrie's tenure in Queens may last a grand total of nine games.The New York Mets have talked to teams about trading the infielder in a package with first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith, reports Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.Lowrie, 35, is...
