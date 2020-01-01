New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Took A Queens Village For Mets To Land Dellin Betances
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 11m
The New York Mets formally welcomed right-hander Dellin Betances to the organization on Thursday morning at Citi Field in Flushing with great fanfare.Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen le
Tweets
-
RT @Mets: ✍️⚾️ RT TO WIN ✍️⚾️ Retweet for your chance to win a @DBetances68 autographed baseball!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Good article from 2016 on the work new Syracuse Mets manager Brian Schneider did with J.T. Realmuto as the Marlins catching coach. #Mets https://t.co/1b6KFl12WOBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DarrenJMeenan: One sweet little girl even gave me a present. Will gladly hang this up in my office.Super Fan
-
You can NEVER have enough pitching, some one once said...@matthewcerrone @metsblog Are the Mets hoping for a starting pitcher injury in spring training? What happens if we have 6 healthy starters going into the season (and Lugo wanting time start too)?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Dellin Betances says Carlos Beltran played a "big part" in him signing with the Mets https://t.co/p2OpLPNfWITV / Radio Network
-
If you don’t like what I say or tweet, unfollow me. It’s not complicated.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets