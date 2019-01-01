New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
49723338_thumbnail

What's Nimmo's value to Mets? Let's take a look

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

Take a glance back at recent offseason rumors, and it becomes easy to doubt the Mets’ opinion of Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo began surfacing in public trade rumors since shortly after he broke into the big leagues in 2016; his name has been a fixture in...

Tweets