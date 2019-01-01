New York Mets

Mets Sign OF Ryan Cordell, Release Four

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 6m

The Mets have signed outfielder Ryan Cordell to a minor league deal according to Baseball America.Cordell, 27, hit .221/.290/.355 with eight doubles, seven home runs, 24 RBIs, and 69 strikeout

