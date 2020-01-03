Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes suffered broken ankle in incident with wild boar at his ranch in May, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa @mikeaxisa Jan 3, 2020 at 6:53 pm ET • 2 min read CBS Sports 5m

The Mets filed a grievance and cut Cespedes' salary as a result

Tweets