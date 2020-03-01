New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Appreciating Perpetual Pedro
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 4m
Most games pitched in Mets history is a pretty easy trivia question, I would expect a large number of the fan base to know it's John Franco. The former Mets closer appeared in 695 games for the Me
Tweets
-
imyIn honor of today being 1-3-2020, we decided to revisit the sexiest 1-3 putout in recent memory. https://t.co/8n5onan5MGBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @james__loney: When I played for the @Mets, I remember Bartolo Colon being the only starter not being hurt that year. https://t.co/PofqkjGuSaBlogger / Podcaster
-
A wild boar? Seriously? A wild boar? The Mets have things happen to them that would be too implausible for the WWE.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @R4LLYM0NK3Y: @MBrownstein89 Kendrys Morales’ broken leg from celebrating after he hit a walk off grand slam in 2010 https://t.co/B3iEPatVTdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PennaJustin: Joe Kelly: crawfish boil https://t.co/hz3tJxCT4TBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JusticeBarring1: @MBrownstein89 Smoltz: ironing whilst wearing the shirtBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets