New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Wild boar behind Cespedes' ankle injury
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 11m
Yoenis Cespedes caught a wild boar in one of several traps he sets up at his Florida ranch, and when the boar was taken out of the trap, it "either charged toward Cespedes or startled him."
Tweets
-
imyIn honor of today being 1-3-2020, we decided to revisit the sexiest 1-3 putout in recent memory. https://t.co/8n5onan5MGBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @james__loney: When I played for the @Mets, I remember Bartolo Colon being the only starter not being hurt that year. https://t.co/PofqkjGuSaBlogger / Podcaster
-
A wild boar? Seriously? A wild boar? The Mets have things happen to them that would be too implausible for the WWE.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @R4LLYM0NK3Y: @MBrownstein89 Kendrys Morales’ broken leg from celebrating after he hit a walk off grand slam in 2010 https://t.co/B3iEPatVTdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PennaJustin: Joe Kelly: crawfish boil https://t.co/hz3tJxCT4TBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JusticeBarring1: @MBrownstein89 Smoltz: ironing whilst wearing the shirtBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets