New York Mets

Report: Wild boar behind Cespedes' ankle injury

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 11m

Yoenis Cespedes caught a wild boar in one of several traps he sets up at his Florida ranch, and when the boar was taken out of the trap, it "either charged toward Cespedes or startled him."

