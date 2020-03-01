Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Wild boar cause of Cespedes’ ankle fractures

by: David Adler MLB: Mets 54s

What caused the "violent fall" that left Yoenis Céspedes with multiple right ankle fractures at his ranch last year, costing him all of the 2019 season and a big chunk of his ‘20 salary? A run-in with a wild boar, MLB.com confirmed. The story was...

