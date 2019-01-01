Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Comeback
43727651_thumbnail

The Yoenis Céspedes fractured ankle happened due to a wild boar, because of course it did

by: Matt Clapp The Comeback 5m

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Céspedes missed the entire 2019 season due to injuries, with the season-ending blow being a fractured ankle suffered in May. It was initially reported that the injury occurred during a “violent fall” on Céspedes’...

Tweets