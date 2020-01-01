Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
49741008_thumbnail

What Mets did to convince former Yankees star Dellin Betances to join them - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 22s

The Mets signed former Yankees star reliever Dellin Betances to a one-year, $10.5 million contract with a player option for 2021.

Tweets