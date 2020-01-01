Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
49741202_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Can Yankees’ Clint Frazier win roster spot? ‘I don’t see how he fits in’ - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

The way the Yankees' roster currently is constructed, Clint Frazier will be competing in spring training for a reserve outfielder job.

Tweets