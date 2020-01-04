New York Mets
Why did the Cespedes Mets Boar story break 8 months later on a Friday night?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
By now you’ve all read the Cespedes Boar Story and everyone (including the non-sports media) has gotten their LOLMets on. Here’s what I keep wondering – why did this story break at 6:18pm on a Friday night. I was out and playing on my phone and saw...
