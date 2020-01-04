New York Mets
The Long Con: You’ll never guess who repped Syracuse Mets Manager Brian Schneider
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
Hey it has come to my attention that…..you’re never going to believe this….but new Syracuse Mets manager Brian Schneider was repped by CAA Sports when he was a player. Even more amazingly, his agent was named Brodie Van Wagenen. What a small world?...
