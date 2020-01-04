Do Not Sell My Personal Information

The Mets Police
The Long Con: You’ll never guess who repped Syracuse Mets Manager Brian Schneider

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Hey it has come to my attention that…..you’re never going to believe this….but new Syracuse Mets manager Brian Schneider was repped by CAA Sports when he was a player. Even more amazingly, his agent was named Brodie Van Wagenen. What a small world?...

