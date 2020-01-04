Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets seemingly forget their league sold out the jerseys to the sneaker company

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Hey what a nice gesture by the Mets to offer this young fan a jersey… Hey what a nice gift for the young Mets fan. But wait…. Are the Mets deliberately sending the child a throwback jersey?    That blue one isn’t what Mets jerseys look like now.  Mets

