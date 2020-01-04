Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
49746882_thumbnail

Mets' J.D. Davis is kind of like Red Sox's J.D. Martinez - New York Daily News

by: Bradford William Davis NY Daily News 51s

Evaluate J.D. Davis’ superb offense alongside his biography and you’ll find a 26-year-old with a career arc almost symmetrical to a more prominent slugger.

Tweets