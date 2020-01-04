New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Which one of us is going to tell Dellin Betances the bad news about the Mets?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
.@DBetances68 has one thing in mind. #LGM pic.twitter.com/eYCq7BriWW — New York Mets (@Mets) January 4, 2020 Oh Dellin, they didn’t tell you? The Mets aren’t trying to win. The Mets are doing the bare minimum to make it look like they are trying...
Tweets
-
RT @cobber_22: First time off a slope in 12 months we are getting close!!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: MMO Exclusive Interview: Two-Time MVP, Dale Murphy https://t.co/KReow1ylds #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who’s autograph are you hoping to get this year? ✍️Minors
-
Michael Stipe is 60 today. Damn, we got old fast. (Please don't say "who's Michael Stipe?")Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets need J.D. Davis to follow in J.D. Martinez’s footsteps https://t.co/0WsLcreBAy @_beewillyNewspaper / Magazine
-
Was the gamble on Dellin Betances a wise move? @matthewcerrone answers this and more in his Mets Offseason Mailbag 📭 https://t.co/KIl1gQeKx8TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets