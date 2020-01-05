Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Side patches are so so ugly on caps

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

So with it being 2020 I was thinking about 2000 nostalgia and I was like maybe I will get myself a 2000 WS Cap.   Then I did some digging and was reminded just how hideous side patches are.  YUCK. If you do want one these are at Hat Club, of which I...

