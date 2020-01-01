New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Meant To Be: Dellin Betances Talks About His Decision To Join The Mets
by: Samantha Brown — Mets Merized Online 6m
Marysol Castro, writer and PA Announcer for the New York Mets, spoke with Dellin Betances about his recent signing and what he is looking forward to this season.Betances signed with the Mets o
Tweets
-
The market for trading Dominic Smith may be drying up. #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/avQiS0uaqeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Orange_Ghost: Points please, Seahawks.Blogger / Podcaster
-
There's going to be a statue of Josh McCown in Philadelphia before there's one of Tom Seaver outside of Citi Field. #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The 40-year-old McCown is the oldest QB ever to make his postseason debut. Maybe next week someone will sign Uncle Rico.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Todd Frazier's greatest contribution to the #Mets was giving Pete Alonso the Polar Bear nickname. Never underestimate the brilliance of a veteran presence. #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
We can expect at least a few battles for the final roster spots on the #Mets Opening Day roster #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/ASxq4VAcqXBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets