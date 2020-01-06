Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Trump congratulates Keith Hernandez on his wedding? (I am all kinds of confused)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Before we begin let me just say that (a) I may just be terrible at reading comprehension and (b) I am in no way taking shots at the Times here.  But let me take you on my journey as I try to figure this out. The Times writes, in an article dates Jan...

