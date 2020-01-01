New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How Pete Alonso Can Continue Etching His Name in Mets Record Books
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 12s
The 2019 season was a banner one for National League Rookie of the Year, Pete Alonso. The New York Mets first baseman collected a laundry list of rookie records and personal accomplishments throug
Tweets
-
"Gil wanted a leadoff hitter." - Bob MurphyLet’s play word association, er, maybe it’s more like name association. What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the name TOMMIE AGEE? Note: I am collecting these for a profile story I am writing on Agee. #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/Ygf7q6PX0sTV / Radio Network
-
RT @bheyman99: I wrote the cover story for @BaseballDigest magazine on the #Mets’ @Pete_Alonso20 following one of the best rookie seasons in #MLB history, Jan./Feb. 2020 issue available at Barnes & Noble, major newsstands & via https://t.co/fVIABnV31K. #nymets #baseball https://t.co/EXjFxaGLevBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NickFrancona: Whenever you hear Rob Manfred make the argument that it’s necessary to contract minor league teams in order to pay players more than a pittance, recall that Bud Selig pulls in $6 million annually as “Commissioner Emeritus.” https://t.co/mRTBI0juCABlogger / Podcaster
-
Patriots' offseason of uncertainty only starts with Tom Brady https://t.co/Ib6GokCFW4Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: How Pete Alonso Can Continue Etching His Name in Mets Record Books https://t.co/nbzuVYM408 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Donate money to help out with the Australian Wild/... https://t.co/4AZk6ghRUsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets