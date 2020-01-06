Do Not Sell My Personal Information

High Crowns Suck: I was so disappointed in my new Mets cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I was so excited about my new Mets cap that @mediagoon picked up for me (I even paid for it this time) and went to wear it yesterday and…. HIGH CROWNS SUCK. This thing is like 10 feet high and I look like I should be hanging out with Vanilla Ice in...

