New York Mets

Mets Minors
Lorenzo Bundy Named Binghamton Rumble Ponies Manager

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 2m

Nicole Menner of WBNG 12 News reports the New York Mets have announced Lorenzo Bundy as the new manager for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Mets had a managerial vacancy in Binghamton

