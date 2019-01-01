New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ed Blankmeyer Named Brooklyn Cyclones Manager
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 7m
James Kratch of NJ Advanced Media reports the New York Mets have hired St. John's head coach Ed Blankmeyer to replace Edgardo Alfonzo as the manager of the Brooklyn Cyclones.He will also be th
Tweets
-
We are coming up on the 20 year anniversary of the 2000 National League champion @Mets. I catch up with @mikepiazza31 as he reflects on the resiliency of the club that season. https://t.co/r5hH8m2zArOwner / Front Office
-
Baseball coach Ed Blankmeyer leaves St John’s after 24 seasons for #Mets’ Brooklyn Cyclones. #SJUBase Story: https://t.co/6mtP0DIkPaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The best place for gavel to gavel court coverage is Law and Crime...Check out this post on the network: https://t.co/wCjx5RoItjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Theory - Wags googled “CAA Manager” and accidentally hired “NCAA Manager” Ed Blankmeyer from St. John’s University to manage the Cyclones.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Longtime St. John's coach takes job with Mets https://t.co/vE8B87fuQzTV / Radio Network
-
Rock a #Thor jersey! ⚡️ Get to @CitiField on Friday, May 15 when @NorthwellHealth gives the first 25,000 fans in attendance a @Noahsyndergaard replica jersey! 🆓 stuff 👉 https://t.co/f7MzkKTlrFOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets