New York Mets

Mets hire St. John's head coach Ed Blankmeyer to manage Brooklyn Cyclones

The Mets are adding a big local name to their organization with the hiring of St. John's head baseball coach Ed Blankmeyer as the next manager of the Short-Season A Brooklyn Cyclones.

