MLB News: Daniel Hudson Agrees To New Deal With Nationals

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 2m

The Washington Nationals and RHP Daniel Hudson agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Jon Heyman of MLB Network was the first to confirm the finalized deal.

