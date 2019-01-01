Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

St. John's legend Blankmeyer to helm Cyclones

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

The Mets did not have to look far to find their next Class A Short-Season Brooklyn manager. The team announced Monday that it has hired longtime St. John’s University head coach Ed Blankmeyer, who joins the professional ranks after 24 seasons...

