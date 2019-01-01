Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
Brooklyn Cyclones Name St. John’s Ed Blankmeyer Manager

by: John Fennelly Empire Sports Media 3m

The Brooklyn Cyclones named longtime St. John's University coach Ed Blankmeyer their new manager on Monday. He takes over from Edgardo Alfonso, whose contract was not renewed after the 2019 season. 

