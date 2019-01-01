New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
What we don’t know about Yoenis Cespedes’ new contract
by: Sheryl Ring, Esq. — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 6m
Brodie Van Wagenen negotiated a contract for Cespedes. Then Van Wagenen’s front office used that contract to stop paying the outfielder.
Tweets
-
RT @Super70sSports: Baseball uniforms at their best.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @CitiField: Be sure to make your way to #CitiField tomorrow for our Annual Winter #BloodDrive between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.! Fans who donate blood will receive two tickets to a select @Mets game! https://t.co/SgPHxtcB72 https://t.co/ZZhZy0scbISuper Fan
-
The Phillies announce that they’ve signed Ronald Torreyes to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training, which means Joe and Toe have been reunited.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @bwachtel23: Teams over .500 vs Quad 1 opponents: San Diego St. Kansas Butler Duke Baylor Gonzaga Mich St. WVU Oregon Penn St. Fla St. Arkansas Rutgers ColoradoTV / Radio Personality
-
Happy belated 95th bday to ex @Mets first ball thrower Lou Carnesecca. He’s better known for the 526 wins as a @StJohnsBBall coach. A devoted #Mets fan he always followed ex-SJU greats John Franco and Frank Viola. Enjoyed going to 80s Johnnie games to see Mullin, Jackson & Berry.Owner / Front Office
-
RT @MetsFarmReport: 🕸 RT TO WIN 🕸 Happy #NationalBobbleheadDay! Retweet this and follow us for your chance to win this @Mets Spider-Man bobblehead! https://t.co/3I3IZbskGIOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets