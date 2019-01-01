Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Beyond the Box Score
49829094_thumbnail

What we don’t know about Yoenis Cespedes’ new contract

by: Sheryl Ring, Esq. SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 6m

Brodie Van Wagenen negotiated a contract for Cespedes. Then Van Wagenen’s front office used that contract to stop paying the outfielder.

Tweets