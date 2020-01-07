Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Ya know, I’m starting to believe Keith Hernandez DID get married on January 4th!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

First we had the Times article mention Trump congratulated Keith on his wedding. Then someone on Facebook told me some stories about being there. And now this! A search through Palm Beach public records turns up a marriage record for Keith. #LGM cc: @

