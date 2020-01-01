New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
OTD In 1992: Tom Seaver Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
by: Lindsay Moran — Mets Merized Online 4m
On this day in 1992, the legendary Tom Seaver was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot.Tom Terrific received 98.8% of votes, third-highest in history to only Ma
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Justin Wilson may be the only lefty in the 'pen this year which comes with some big responsibilities #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/07wI0XPvvABlogger / Podcaster
-
BRAD STINKSMinors
-
NL East favorites? Are you nuts? Maybe not...#LGM #LFGM https://t.co/FJGnhwnTywBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @al5252: @RisingAppleBlog I am really seeing big things for this team and think they can win the division. Get me to pitchers and catchers!Blogger / Podcaster
-
@RisingAppleBlog Steven Matz makes his first All-Star game.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets