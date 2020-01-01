Do Not Sell My Personal Information

OTD In 1992: Tom Seaver Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

by: Lindsay Moran Mets Merized Online 4m

On this day in 1992, the legendary Tom Seaver was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot.Tom Terrific received 98.8% of votes, third-highest in history to only Ma

