New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets’ Amed Rosario leads MLB beach cleanup in the DR
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 3m
New York Mets' star Amed Rosario has taken charge in his community. He led MLB players to the Dominican Republic to clean up trashed beaches.
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Justin Wilson may be the only lefty in the 'pen this year which comes with some big responsibilities #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/07wI0XPvvABlogger / Podcaster
-
BRAD STINKSMinors
-
NL East favorites? Are you nuts? Maybe not...#LGM #LFGM https://t.co/FJGnhwnTywBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @al5252: @RisingAppleBlog I am really seeing big things for this team and think they can win the division. Get me to pitchers and catchers!Blogger / Podcaster
-
@RisingAppleBlog Steven Matz makes his first All-Star game.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets