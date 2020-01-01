Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
49847911_thumbnail

MLB Rumor Roundup: Teams Not Meeting Donaldson’s Asking Price

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1m

Donaldson's Not Getting Offers He WantsA pair of reports on Tuesday suggest that Josh Donaldson is struggling to get teams involved in the bidding for him to reach his asking price.Accordi

Tweets