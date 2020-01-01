Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Hire Brignac To Manage Kingsport, Bring Back Former Scouting Director

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 2m

Andy Martino of SNY reports the New York Mets have hired Reid Brignac to manage the Kingsport Mets, and they have brought back former scouting director Chad MacDonald.Brignac, 33, played nine

