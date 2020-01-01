Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Mets Should Strongly Consider Designating Jed Lowrie For Assignment

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 11s

Due to injuries last year, Jed Lowrie was limited to just eight pinch hitting appearances. In those eight pinch hitting appearances, he would strike out half the time and draw just one walk. Obviou…

Tweets