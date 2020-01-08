Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Matt Harvey not named to MLB’s all 2010’s twitter selected team

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

In a shocking development, Matt Harvey (aka “the Next Seaver” by members of the Mets fanbase) was not named to the All-2010 MLB Twitter-selected team.  No Mets were. Ironically, Mookie Betts, who Mets fans did not want to trade Matt Harvey to acquire,

