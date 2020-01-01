Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Release Sam Haggerty

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 4m

Tim Britton of The Athletic reports that the New York Mets have released infielder Sam Haggerty.Haggerty, 25, was DFA'd on Christmas Eve to make room on the 40-man roster for Dellin Betances.

