New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Release Sam Haggerty
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 4m
Tim Britton of The Athletic reports that the New York Mets have released infielder Sam Haggerty.Haggerty, 25, was DFA'd on Christmas Eve to make room on the 40-man roster for Dellin Betances.
Tweets
-
RT @TheRealJHair: Have a combined BA over .360 against CC, Kershaw, Greinke & Pedro. @theaceofspaeder #MLB https://t.co/ntbqixoNcKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bless you.Northwestern graduate moving closer to home after spending time abroad https://t.co/TZ18eIOXdQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Breaking down Pete Alonso's -7 OAA in 2019: March/April: 0 May: 0 June: 0 July: -4 August: -3 September: 0 #Mets #LGMMets infield defense was tied for 24th with -13 outs above average in 2019. Pete Alonso was the worst of the group at -7. https://t.co/QcINeSLx34Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Year New Opportunity! Excited to be part of the @Mets organization! #2020 #Letsgetit https://t.co/SLZbQQLQZVMinors
-
RT @MetsMerized: New Post: Mets Release Sam Haggerty https://t.co/KFtp9waILW #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: The Mets have signed infielder Jake Hager to a minor league deal. The former Rays first round pick in 2011, hit .242/.304/.413 in Triple-A last season. Right-handed hitter played 1B, SS, 3B, 2B, LF in 2019Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets