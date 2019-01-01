Do Not Sell My Personal Information

WATCH: SNY's Steve Gelbs goes 1-on-1 with Mets new reliever Dellin Betances

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

SNY's Steve Gelbs sat with Mets new reliever Dellin Betances to discuss what he tumultuous 2019 season was like, and how he's feeling heading into this next chapter in his career on Mets Hot Stove.

