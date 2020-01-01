Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
49861197_thumbnail

OTD in 2003: Gary Carter Elected to Hall of Fame

by: Rob Silverman Mets Merized Online 1m

On Jan. 8, 2003, storied New York Mets catcher Gary Carter was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on his sixth try with 78 percent of the vote. Carter played five seasons with the Mets

Tweets