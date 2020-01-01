New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
OTD in 2003: Gary Carter Elected to Hall of Fame
by: Rob Silverman — Mets Merized Online 1m
On Jan. 8, 2003, storied New York Mets catcher Gary Carter was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on his sixth try with 78 percent of the vote. Carter played five seasons with the Mets
Tweets
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: NEW DAY AND TIME FOR METS HOT STOVE! Coming up live at 6:30 on @SNYtv, and each Wednesday at the same time thereafter. Tune in! @adamgfisher @gappleSNY @Jim_Duquette. https://t.co/HIK5egX9y4TV / Radio Personality
-
Update your phone with #WallpaperWednesday! #LGM🍎Official Team Account
-
RT @STR0: I just got the chills seeing this man. I’m turning all the way up this year. Believe that! 🤷🏾♂️🗣 #HDMH https://t.co/7htatlSJ8mBlogger / Podcaster
-
Coming up at 6.30 I'll be joined by @Jim_Duquette @AnthonyDiComo & @adamgfisher for @Mets Hot Stove at our new time 6.30 Wed on @SNYtv. How good can the bullpen be & @SteveGelbs with @DBetances68TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MandelSNY: "I'm still stewing over the obvious fix last time." "I'm curious what the fellas have to say about Betances." - Two show tweet from @AnthonyMcCarron. Hot Stove follows BNNY tonight at its new time of 6:30. But first, BNNY at 6:00. @DougWilliamsSNY returns!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
According to figures of Joe Judge's past, his first impression tends to impress | @TomRock_Newsday https://t.co/AFaSPTdUbQBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets