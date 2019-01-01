Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Rick Porcello opens up on Mets signing, including 2020 expectations

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Rick Porcello reportedly turned down longer and larger offers to sign Dec. 12's one-year deal worth $10 million with the Mets, and he has his sights set on a big 2020 season in New York.

