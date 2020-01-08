I can’t believe how much grief this guy has gotten for this tweet. When hundreds of millions of dollars are on the line and enforcement is lax, people are going to cheat. Period. It’s pollyanna to think otherwise.

Alden Gonzalez I will say, in light of The Athletic’s report about the Red Sox also using technology to decode signs, that it’s borderline unreasonable to ask highly competitive people in a high-stakes endeavor to not use resources already available to them to gain even the slightest edge.