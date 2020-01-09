Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
49874638_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets DFA Sam Haggerty who apparently played for the 2019 Mets!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

SLACKISH REACTION:  It is a quiet day in the neighborhood.  The AAIMBR is all excited that they made an entire story about the Mets DFAing Sam Haggerty.  You’re like who?  Exactly.  But that’s what you need to do over at the content farm.  Sam was...

Tweets