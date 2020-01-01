Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
49876392_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Red Sox’s Mookie Betts is packing his bags for Texas, but it’s not what you think - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7m

The Boston Red Sox are considering trading right fielder Mookie Betts, who will make close to $30 million in arbitration and will become a free agent following the 2020 season.

Tweets