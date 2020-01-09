New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Astros have been quiet in free agency; so where does their roster, payroll stand after some key losses? - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa @mikeaxisa Jan 9, 2020 at 9:35 am ET • 15 min read — CBS Sports 4m
The Astros have made plenty of headlines this winter, just not for roster moves
Tweets
-
See where the New York Mets are ranked in MLB’s early 2020 power rankings #MLB https://t.co/Ucgp8wibvXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bat attack sparks wild baseball brawl https://t.co/le1ii4MFz0Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @baseballhall: #meetourmuseum: Pitching rubber from the final home game at @citifield for the 2012 season and also from R.A. Dickey's 20th win for the 2012 season on September 27, 2012. Click the link to learn more. https://t.co/rrmxX22cje https://t.co/RBagl4mPODBlogger / Podcaster
-
New York Mets rumors: Haggerty released, game times announced, and more! #NYM https://t.co/Pmr5Rel4I3Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @STR0: We working. @JoeyBats19Blogger / Podcaster
-
Friday is the deadline for teams and their arb-eligible players to settle before exchanging figures. MLBTR projections for #Mets eligibles: Stroman - $11.8M Syndergaard - $9.9M Conforto - $9.2M Diaz - $7M Matz - $5.3M Marisnick - $3M Lugo - $1.9M Nimmo - $1.7M Gsellman - $1.2MBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets