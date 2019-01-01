New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tim Tebow Among Mets' Non-Roster Invitees for 2020 Spring Training
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 3m
The Tim Tebow experiment is reportedly not done for the New York Mets . According to Anthony DiComo of MLB .com, the former NFL quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner is among the Mets' non-roster spring training invitees...
Tweets
-
Mets ST Non-Roster Invitees: P: David Peterson, Kevin Smith, Matt Blackham, Ryley Gilliam, Stephen Nogosek, Pedro Payano, Francisco Rios, Adonis Uceta C: Austin Bossart, Patrick Mazeika, David Rodriguez OF: Tim Tebow, Ryan Cordell, Johneshwy Fargas INF: Jake Hager #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets No. 7 prospect David Peterson, OF Tim Tebow among 15 non-roster invites to big league camp. https://t.co/ze21Ut3IoaOfficial League Account
-
New Post: Simply Amazin’: Hall of Fame Primer With Jay Jaffe of FanGraphs https://t.co/SV5WZMyOKA #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sweeny with the scoopYankees are close to signing veteran catcher Chris Iannetta to a minor league deal. Played 14 seasons mostly with COL and LAA. Turns 37 in April. Along with Eric Kratz, will provide veteran depth/competition for Kyle Higashioka as backup to Gary Sanchez.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BertBlyleven28: Fun being the JUDGE for our Kangaroo Court at our Twins Fantasy Camp. Mickey Hatcher is our assistant JUDGE is case! Campers were fined and we raised almost $3,000 for Lee Memorial Cancer Center. Thank you campers! 👍⚾️😁🙏 https://t.co/ZghBTFb3dKMinors
-
This story is a lot of fun. Great job by @AndrewMarchand (whose most famous call will always be “Who’s Your Vladdy?”)LONG FORM: The greatest call in sportscasting history. https://t.co/B7DtXGzpy9Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets