by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber January 9, 2020 11:19 AM — Newsday 20s
Tebow Time is not over yet. The Mets announced on Thursday that Tim Tebow has been invited to spring training for his fourth season as a baseball player. Tebow, 32, hit just .163 in 77 games for Tripl
Mets ST Non-Roster Invitees: P: David Peterson, Kevin Smith, Matt Blackham, Ryley Gilliam, Stephen Nogosek, Pedro Payano, Francisco Rios, Adonis Uceta C: Austin Bossart, Patrick Mazeika, David Rodriguez OF: Tim Tebow, Ryan Cordell, Johneshwy Fargas INF: Jake Hager #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets No. 7 prospect David Peterson, OF Tim Tebow among 15 non-roster invites to big league camp. https://t.co/ze21Ut3IoaOfficial League Account
