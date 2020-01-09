Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets invite Tim Tebow and Others to 2020 Spring Training!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

My friends the Mets want you to know how serious they are about winning the World Series for the first time since the twentieth century. Among the names, 32 year old prospect Tim Tebow.   No word yet on what number Mr. Tebow will wear.  Perhaps...

